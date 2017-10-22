Montella: AC Milan put in an outstanding performance

Despite playing the majority of the game with 10-men, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella feels his side should have beaten Genoa on Sunday afternoon.

AC Milan were left to rue the early dismissal of Leonardo Bonucci as they could only manage a 0-0 draw with the Rossoblu at the Stadio San Siro.

“I have to make certain decisions from time to time,” Montella told the press. “I am confident as I saw a response from the team.

“Today we put in an outstanding performance. We played well, creating so many opportunities and this team showed its quality after playing for 70 minutes with ten men. I saw its soul and spirit.”

Bonucci was given his marching orders after the referee consulted VAR which showed the defender elbowing Aleandro Rosi in the face.

“I told the TV channels we are calmer with VAR,” Montella said. “The show is more straightforward, but what I can’t understand is if episodes on the field are to be decided there or on TV.

“Bonucci didn’t see his opponent and Milan should also have had two penalties, which were not given.”

After being replaced by Patrick Cutrone towards the end of the game, striker Nikola Kalinic was greeted by a chorus of boos from the Milan faithful.

“I think the whistles were for me,” Montella noted. “Because the fans wanted the extra two points and we didn’t have the strength to get them.”

Next up for Milan is a trip to Verona to face Chievo who defeated city rivals Hellas earlier on Sunday.