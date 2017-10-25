Montella: Chievo win could be the spark AC Milan need

After a win over Chievo in Verona, AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella feels that the result could be the one to bring better results their way.

The Rossoneri were without club captain Leonardo Bonucci after he was sent off against Genoa at the weekend, but it mattered not as Suso inspired Milan to a 4-1 victory.

It was in fact Milan’s first win in Serie A since they beat SPAL at the end of September.

“I think tonight could have been the spark,” he told the press. “The club are with me, and support me, which is encouraging and I can feel that support from them.

“The last month has been hard with everything going wrong that could.

“Tonight [against Chievo] the team was more careless than in the first. Every footballer thinks he is the best and I’m convinced we will prove it in the coming weeks.”

Suso was again the protagonist for Milan, scoring one and crossing for Bostjan Cesar’s own goal.

“I was very happy with his performance,” his coach said. “I gave him a hug but I wasn’t alone and I think he is improving all the time.”

Hakan Calhanoglu got his first Serie A goal against Chievo, which has added further fuel to the fire that he could be a starte for the Rossoneri.

“He is a sensitive guy and a good guy,” Montella went on. “I think he can improve a lot more and I hope the goal gives him the conviction to do so.”