Montella meets AC Milan directors to discuss new fitness coach

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella held yet another meeting with the club’s top brass as the search for a new fitness coach continues.

The tactician took to Twitter last week to announce the departure of Emanuele Marra, ending their relationship which began back when the duo worked at Fiorentina.

As a result Montella – who met with directors on Monday to discuss the weekend defeat to Roma – was once again at Casa Milan, with Sky Sport Italia reporting Daniele Tognaccini could take the position of fitness coach.

The coach has already worked as manager of Milan Lab and would be an internal option, while Massimo Neri is also another name under consideration.

It’s unclear when a new fitness coach will be announced, though a decision may not be imminent given Milan have several players currently on international duty.

