Montella: The referee might have made a mistake

AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella indicated the referee made a mistake in awarding Inter a penalty in the final moments of the Derby della Madonnina, which ultimately resulted in a 3-2 loss for his side.

Inter went ahead twice as Mauro Icardi scored a goal midway through each half, but a sensational Suso strike then Samir Handanovic own goal levelled the match. But a Ricardo Rodriguez foul gave Icardi the chance to win the match, which he did beating Gianluigi Donnarumma from 12 yards.

“I don’t want to talk about the penalty,” Montella told the press. “I accept that the referee made a mistake, if indeed he did.

“A player has to move in a certain way if he is touched in a certain way. I think [Danilo] D’Ambrosio did very well.

“I was expecting difficult things like this, playing less well and having a few more points, which means we have to struggle more.

“Obviously there is a bitterness about the manner of the defeat, the result and what it means for the standings.

“Playing this way will mean no more poor results. We had a great second half, with the first being more tactical.”

After the break Milan were a completely different side, and scored twice to level the game, but Montella was coy about the reasons behind the change.

“We can’t play the same way all the time,” he said. “Only Napoli have this kind of continuity.

“I had a vision that we would score a goal in such a way. Inter had quality in the final third, and Icardi’s goal was crazily good and shows his excellence.”

Milan now sit joint ninth in Serie A with Chievo, a position which many did not expect them to be in this season.

“It isn’t a regression,” the Rossoneri coach continued. “We have the strength and conviction to move up the table.

“When a team wins it gets better, as Inter have shown.”