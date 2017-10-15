Napoli player ratings: Insigne halts the Roman march

Lorenzo Insigne scored his third Serie A goal of the season to help continue Napoli’s perfect start to Serie A with 1-0 win over Roma on Saturday evening.

The pint-sized Italian international was involved in many of the Azzurri’s movements forward however the goal itself came from a fortunate rebound off Roma captain Daniele De Rossi.

Kalidou Koulibaly and Raul Albiol were near unbreakable in front of goal while the Partenopei’s midfield trio ensured the team dominated for the vast majority of the match.