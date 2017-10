In Serie A’s top of the table clash, Napoli welcomes Inter to the Stadio San Paolo, as they look to continue their perfect start to the season.

Maurizio Sarri welcomes back Jorginho and Allan to the starting line-up after beginning Tuesday’s Champions League match against Manchester City on the bench.

For the Nerazzurri, Joao Mario returns from illness however finds himself on the bench with Luciano Spalletti sticking with the same 11 that started last week’s Milan derby.