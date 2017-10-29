Napoli v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

As they bid to return to the top of Serie A, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has reshuffled his side for the visit of Sassuolo to the Stadio San Paolo.

With a crucial Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday, the Partenopei have rung the changes in central midfield. Having sat out the midweek win over Genoa, Brazil-born duo Allan and Jorginho take the places of Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara respectively.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly is rested as Raul Albiol returns to the starting line-up, whilst veteran Christian Maggio is afforded a rare start in the place of Elseid Hysaj.

Matteo Politano and Antonino Ragusa flank Diego Falcinelli for Sassuolo, as the struggling Neroverdi look to edge away from relegation zone with a win over their unbeaten hosts.

Napoli: Reina; Maggio, Ghoulam, Albiol, Chiriches; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Insigne, Mertens

Sassuolo: Consigli; Gazzola, Peluso, Cannavaro, Acerbi; Sensi, Cassata, Mazzitelli; Ragusa, Politano, Falcinelli