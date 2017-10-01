Official Line-Ups: Napoli v Cagliari

Sunday’s early kick-off in Serie A affords Napoli the opportunity to pull away at the top of the table when they take on Cagliari at the Stadio San Paolo.

Maurizio Sarri set his side up as expected as with all of his regular starters fully fit and available he selected them for the visit of the Isolani.

For the visitors, Leonardo Pavoletti was afforded the opportunity to show his former club what they are missing in attack alongside Marco Sau, with midfielder Luca Cigarini also among the ex-Partenopei starters returning to Campania.

Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik, Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Cagliari: Cragno, Padoin, Romagna, Andreolli, Capuano, Ionita, Cigarini, Barella, Joao Pedro, Sau, Pavoletti.