Parolo: It will be a catastrophe if Italy don’t make World Cup

As Italy gear up for their final two games of World Cup qualification, Marco Parolo admitted that it would be disastrous if they fail to qualify for Russia.

The Azzurri are currently three points behind group leaders Spain with two games left to play, at home against Macedonia and away to Albania.

It means that the likelihood is that Giampiero Ventura’s men will have to navigate a playoff fixture but as long as Italy are in Russia next summer, that is the main thing for Parolo and co.

“More than anything, we have analysed the mistakes that we made in our last two games against Spain and Israel and want to put those right,” Parolo told reporters.

“We must be positive and continue looking to improve. Italy is always Italy. We must have the urge to pick up results. For us, we aren’t even thinking about not going to the World Cup.

“It has to be an obligation for us. Our motivation is to be there and we will do everything we can to make sure we are. It would be a catastrophe not to get there.”

The former Parma man also discussed his side’s club form, with Lazio sitting fourth after a strong start to the season, and admitted that he is very excited about what the future holds.

“The Scudetto would be utopia for us but we’re only at the very beginning. The results are good and if this isn’t the strongest Lazio side I’ve played for it is one of them,” he added.

“During my first year, we had intelligence and a killer instinct with [Miroslav] Klose, [Stefano] Mauri and [Antonio] Candreva and we managed games very well. But this team has many great champions and we’re potentially even stronger.”