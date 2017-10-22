Pellissier seals Chievo derby victory over Hellas Verona

Chievo legend Sergio Pellissier was the hero of the Derby della Scala as Chievo overcame their rivals Hellas Verona 3-2 at a soaked Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi to earn their first ‘home’ derby victory since 2002.

Roberto Inglese doubled his tally for the season with two goals in the first half after Daniele Verde’s first Serie A goal gave Hellas an early lead. Bruno Zuculini earned himself an early bath on 40 minutes, which in turn gave Chievo an advantage they ultimately capitalised upon. Bruno Zuculini was also sent of for Hellas.

Giampaolo Pazzini equalised early in the second half from the spot, but eventually Chievo took control of the tie, as super sub and Chievo captain Pellissier came off the bench to seal the victory for the Gialloblu.

The first-half was action packed and started with a bang. After only six minutes Hellas took the lead.

Alessio Cerci was released in the box, he held the ball up and waited for the overlapping support of Martin Caceres. His drilled cross could only be palmed by Stefano Sorrentino to the edge of the box, and Verde was waiting to finish into the open net.

Immediately Chievo were awakened and began to come into the game. Valter Birsa was having a big influence in most of their attacks and the equaliser came from his left foot.

Zuculini earned his first yellow for a foul on the left touchline. Birsa stepped over the free-kick and brilliantly crossed it into the box. Inglese rose to power a head past Nicolas and scored. However, a delay in confirmation came as an offisde was given. The referee checked VAR before officially awarding the goal.

Seven minutes later, Chievo were ahead. Zuculini once again was the culprit, as he fouled Perparim Hetemaj inside the left edge of the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Inglese stepped up and placed it low into the bottom left corner.

Zuculini earned his second yellow for a really dangerous foul on Birsa, while Inglese spurned a great chance for a first half hat-trick. Hellas made a tactical sub at break and came out with great energy which earned them a way back into the game early in the second half.

A Romulo corner was handled in the box by Gamberini. After another consultation with VAR, referee Rosario Abisso awarded a penalty and captain Pazzini dispatched it past Sorrentino into the bottom left.

Chievo didn’t allow the equaliser to ruin the day however. As the game continued, the Flying Donkeys grew in confidence and ten minutes after coming off the bench, Pellissier earned the plaudits.

Fabrizio Cacciatore crossed from the right and Pellissier got ahead of his marker to slide the ball past Nicolas and secure his first Serie A and Chievo’s fourth win of the season.