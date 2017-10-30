Perisic powers Inter past Verona

Inter were made to work for their 2-1 win over Hellas Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi on Monday night, with Ivan Perisic proving to be the match winner.

The last time Inter lost against Verona in a Serie A fixture was in February 1992, since then the Nerazzurri have won 11 times and drawn three times.

That stat didn’t change as Borja Valero put the Nerazzurri ahead with his first goal of the season 36 minutes in.

Giampaolo Pazzini scored from the penalty spot, after adjudication by VAR, with his first touch, before Perisic restored Inter’s lead and secured all three points midway through the second half.

In the opening stages of the game, Inter had Verona pinned into their own half though were unable to break the Gialloblu backline.

It was the home side who has the first real chance as Romulo got down the right, taking the ball past Yuto Nagatomo, before finding Alessio Cerci in the box, but his shot was blocked by Miranda.

From there, Inter asserted their dominance, Antonio Candreva got down the right, and managed a cut-back cross for the onrushing Mauro Icardi on the edge of the area, but he was put off by Valero, who was close by.

Inter finally got a shot on goal after Verona failed to clear a corner, but Matia Vecino’s effort was easily dealt with by Nicolas.

A lovely through ball from Valero found Danilo D’Ambrosio, but he was stopped by Thomas Heurteaux.

The breakthrough came soon after as Candreva lofted in an excellent high cross to the back post which found an unmarked Valero who tapped past a helpless Nicolas.

Borja Valero adelanta al Inter tras un gran centro de Candrevapic.twitter.com/y3NK9uwIhh — La Voz del Calcio (@lavozdelcalcio) October 30, 2017

After the break, Perisic smashed just over the crossbar, with a Vecino strike going just past the post moments later. Meanwhile at the other end, an Alessio Cerci effort whistled just wide.

There were furious protests from the Verona fans and players after Samir Handanovic brought Cerci down in the penalty area, and after trial by VAR, referee Claudio Gavillucci pointed to the spot.

Substitute Pazzini who came on during the stoppage stepped up and sent Handanovic the wrong way to restore parity.

Almost instantly, Inter went up the other end and Vecino hit the crossbar with a header following a Candreva corner.

Then, a corner was poorly cleared by the Hellas defence before finding its to Perisic on the 18-yard line and he made no mistake, smashing into the top corner.

A cross by Mohamed Fares was almost poked in by Pazzini as Verona went in search of another equaliser.

It wasn’t forthcoming and Inter moved to within two points of Serie A leaders Napoli, with Verona still searching for a second win this season.

MATCH FACTS