Podcast: Dov Discusses… The Azzurri with Tom Collomosse

Fresh from underwhelming displays against Macedonia and Albania, plus a growing chorus of fans calling for the head of Gian Piero Ventura, Dov Schiavone sits down with the London Evening Standard’s Tom Collomosse to talk everything Azzurri.

On the agenda is the recent games, the performance of Ventura and his future at the helm of Italy, the players and how Italy can improve assuming they make it to the 2018 World Cup.

