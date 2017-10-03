Podcast: Rampant Napoli capitalise as Juventus crumble in Bergamo

For the second week in a row, Nicholas Carroll stepped up to host the Forza Italian Football Podcast alongside Vito Doria and Caterina Mirra.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

The gang talk through Atalanta’s comeback in Bergamo against Juventus, which allowed Napoli to go clear at the top of the table, as well as plenty of other action from the weekend.

