Podcast: Step aside Gonzalo there is a new Khed in town

On this week’s Forza Italian Football Podcast, the guys talk through another exciting round of Serie A action.

As always, this podcast was recorded live over on FIFTV.

Juventus and Udinese scored eight goals between them in a chaotic game, while Napoli kept their hold on the top of the table as they drew with Inter.

The guys discuss the rest of the Serie A games, dip their toe into Serie B and let their true feelings show when discussing the Azzurri and, specifically, MLS’ Sebastian Giovinco.

