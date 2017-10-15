Poli strike gives Bologna bragging rights over SPAL

Bologna were too good for SPAL on a sunny afternoon below the symbolic sight of San Luca atop the hills overlooking the stadium with the home team emerging 2-1 winners.

Andrea Poli’s first-half strike was added to by an unfortunate own goal from SPAL’s centre-half Salamon, as Bologna’s fans celebrated the victory in full song. Not even a late and excellent consolation from Mirco Antenucci could stop the celebrations.

The game began with great passion as both sets of supporters sang and screamed with incredible excitement and enthusiasm. The occasion was of course special since this was the first Serie A derby between the sides since 1968.

A large and loud travelling support helped contribute to an attendance of 24,074 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

SPAL began the game with great fervour and intent, and kept Bologna pinned inside their own half for much of the first twenty minutes. However, Bologna came into their game and on the half hour mark they took the lead.

The front three of Simone Verdi, Rodrigo Palacio and Federico Di Francesco were beginning to torment SPAL’s 3-5-2 formation, and it was the latter two who were involved in the opening goal.

Di Francesco was allowed too much space as he crossed from the left into the box. Palacio got into a better position than centre-halves Vicari and Felipe and headed the ball goalwards. Poli reacted quicker than his marker and smashed the ball into the roof of the net from a yard out.

Just before half time Palacio almost scored from a wonderful solo run after being released inside his own half by Verdi, but a final heavy touch let him down and goalkeeper Alfred Gomis halted his moment of glory. However, Bologna wouldn’t have long to wait for their second after the break.

Alberto Paloschi had a goal ruled out for offside, and a minute later Bologna had doubled their lead. Godfred Donsah counter-attacked from inside his own half charging forward with the ball.

Playing a one-two on the edge of the box with Verdi, Donsah was released inside the box on the right. He hit the ball low and hard from an angle and an outstretched Salamon sent it into his own net.

SPAL lost their shape and belief, but finally regrouped late in the game, and with two minutes of normal time remaining found a way back into the game. Antenucci received the ball just outside the box, cut inside from the left and curled a great shot beyond the reach of Mirante.

There were a flurry of chances for both sides in the dying moments of the game, but the main action had already happened.

Bologna clinched the victory and make it three consecutive wins to climb into the top eight, while SPAL make the short journey home and must contemplate the reality of dropping into the bottom three.