Rodriguez: AC Milan have to show their quality

Despite losing their last two Serie A matches, AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez feels his team have what takes to beat Inter and wants to do it for the fans.

Defeats to Sampdoria and Roma have put an amount of pressure on Rossoneri coach Vincenzo Montella, and should they lose to Inter, they would be 10 points behind their rivals.

“It is important for us to should that we are a good team,” Rodriguez told Mediaset Premium, “and the last two matches have been blips.

“We will do everything to make Milan fans happy and win the game.”