Roma complete AC Milan smash-and-grab

Despite being on the back-foot for much of the game, Roma inflicted a second successive Serie A defeat on AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday evening.

Two second half goals, five minutes apart, first from Edin Dzeko then Alessandro Florenzi piled the pressure on Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella, who has had to field speculation that Carlo Ancelotti has been lined up as his replacement.

The result leaves Milan a massive nine points behind Serie A leaders Napoli, though Roma only trail the Partenopei by six and have a game in hand.

An incredibly open first 15 minutes saw both teams try and hit the other on the break, but neither could create any real opportunities, with Milan suffocating Roma’s forward line as they effectively has five men across the back.

Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva were both causing the Rome central defensive pair issues with swift incisive counter-attacks. However, it was Roma who had the first real chance as Kevin Strootman pounced on a poor clearance for Gianluigi Donnaruma but he couldn’t get his 35-yard strike on target.

Roma again were edging into the game and Alexsander Kolarov delivered ball to Alessandro Florenzi with the outside of the boot, but the 26-year-old mishit his shot and Donnarumma gathered easily.

At the other end, Franck Kessie shot wide from the edge of the penalty area, ten Hakan Calhanoglu did the same moments later. While Lucas Biglia blasted miles over the crossbar from distance.

As the first half drew to a close Milan pressed high up the park as the probed for an opener, though Roma almost undid them on the counter as Pellegrini dribbled into the box, but his shot from the left was tame.

Milan came out of the blocks flying in the second period, Kalinic went closest with a header, though he was unable to get a good contact.

A Calhanoglu effort was blocked and looped over Alisson’s crossbar, then a Ricardo Rodriguez bobbled its way to the back post, but Andre Silva, stretching, was unable to steer it into the net.

The best chance of the game was presented to Florenzi just before the hour as he was sent through on goal by Pellegrini, but poked the ball straight into the onrushing Donnarumma.

Not to be denied plaudits, Alisson made a wonder save from Bonucci. The defender had stayed in the box after a corner, and as he ball fell to him, he couldn’t beat the Brazilian from 12 yards.

Flooding forward at every opportunity, Andre Silva showed delightful awareness to pick out Calhanoglu who then found Kalinic, and again Alisson was equal to the turn and shot.

With Milan completely in control, Dzeko struck to silence the home fans, unleashing from the edge of the 18-yard box, though his effort took a big deflection off Romagnoli.

It was two just five minutes later as a Radja Nainggolan shot was parried straight into the path of Florenzi who tapped home.

As expected,the two goals settled Roma and knocked the wind out of the Rossoneri sails with the Giallorossi controlling the final 10 minutes of the game.