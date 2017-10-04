Roma facing injury crisis ahead of Napoli showdown

Roma are facing a race against time to nurture midfield duo Kevin Strootman and Lorenzo Pellegrini back to full fitness, ahead of their crucial clash against Napoli.

Strootman lasted less than half an hour after starting the 2-0 victory over AC Milan on Sunday, with the Netherlands international forced off by a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, his replacement, Pellegrini, was forced to withdraw from the Italian national squad after picking up a calf injury, although the youngster’s knock is thought to be less serious.

Being monitored on a day-to-day basis, Strootman remains a major doubt for the visit of Napoli on 14 October, whilst Pellegrini is expected to face a minimum of 10 days out, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Should the duo fail to recover in time, Roma would be left with only four central midfield options when the host the table-topping Partenopei.

With Eusebio Di Francesco wedded to a three-man midfield, the coach would only be able to choose from Radja Nainggolan, Daniele De Rossi, Maxime Gonalons and Gerson.

Roma go into the international break in good form, having won five of their opening six Serie A fixtures.