Roma captain Daniele De Rossi provided an unfortunate assist to allow Napoli to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 1-0 win in Rome.

A ball unintentionally rebounded off the 34-year-old and directly to the feet of Lorenzo Insigne who made no mistake with a one-on-one opportunity in front of goal.

Edin Dzeko was left frustrated for much of the match while Radja Nainggolan was unable to produce any magic to save the Giallorossi from just their second loss of the season.