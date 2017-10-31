Roma run riot as El Shaarawy slays lacklustre Chelsea

Stephan El Shaarawy bagged a brace as Roma swept aside a poor Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League clash at the Stadio Olimpico.

Previously, the pair has played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, with Edin Dzeko getting two on that occasion. However, omens were not good for the Premier League champions as they had lost their last three matches in Italy, winning just one of nine – 4-0 against Lazio in 2003/04.

Two goals from El Shaarawy made sure that dismal record continued, plus another from Diego Perotti put Roma top of Group C and almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages.

Roma’s fastest ever Champions League goal, timed at 39 seconds, got the Giallorossi off to a flying start, as Edin Dzeko headed an Aleksandar Kolarov into the path of El Shaarawy, who blasted into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Clearly unhappy with the start in Rome, Antonio Conte’s men put the home side under pressure with Eden Hazard facing two good saved from Alisson, before a mistake from Kolarov allowed Alvaro Morata in on goal, but he ballooned over the crossbar.

It could have been number two for El Shaarawy as it was David Luiz’s turn to put a chance on a plate for the opposition. However, Thibaut Courtois was equal to the Italian international’s effort.

Nevertheless, El Shaarawy did get his second of the game as some poor defending from Antonio Rudiger saw the ex-AC Milan forward get in from of his former teammate and poke past Courtois into the bottom corner.

Then just before half-time, Alisson had to be on hand again as Marcos Alonso tried to curl one in from just inside the box.

After the break, Dzeko put a couple of chances wide of the post, while at the other end Morata mirrored his opposite number.

It was game over just after the hour mark as Perotti picked the ball up, drove at the Chelsea defence, then unleashed a strike into the near bottom corner to mae it three.

Courtois was Chelsea’s hero as he brilliantly denied Kostas Manolas. Nainggolan swung in an inch perfect cross, but a superb reaction save from the goalkeeper stopped an almost certain goal, evoking a handshake between the pair afterwards.

