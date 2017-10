Fresh from the Serie A win over Bologna, Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco welcomes Chelsea to the Stadio Olimpico for their Champions League Group C clash.

The Giallorossi have decided to go with Stephan El Shaarawy and Diego Perotti flanking Edin Dzeko, with first choice midfield of Kevin Strootman, Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan being pitted against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has gone with Pedro and Eden Hazard supporting Alvaro Morata in the Chelsea attack.