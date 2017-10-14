Roma v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome table-topping Napoli to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening, hoping to become the first side to take a point off the Partenopei this season.

The capital club are in good form themselves and look to top scorer Edin Dzeko to lead the line and provide the goals to down their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, Dzeko is flanked by Alessandro Florenzi and the returning Diego Perotti, whilst Lorenzo Pellegrini has overcome a knock to join Daniele De Rossi and Radja Nainggolan in the heart of midfield.

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri will unleash a menacing front three of his own, with Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne either side of Dries Mertens.

Jorginho and Allan join Marek Hamsik in midfield, whilst the Azzurri will be looking to Kalidou Koulibaly and Raul Albiol at the back to keep Roma’s attacking forces at bay.