Roma v Napoli: Who can be Juventus’ rival for the Scudetto?

Napoli lead Serie A, Roma could potentially be up there: Saturday’s game promises to be spectacular. Whoever wins can be Juventus’ true antagonist for the Scudetto.

The Partenopei have won seven out of seven and lead the table, but Roma have the potential to be up there: the match at the Stadio Olimpico could end in any way.

Vieri Capretta previews the clash between Maurizio Sarri and Eusebio Di Francesco.

