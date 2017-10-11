Seedorf: AC Milan fans must be patient

Patience is required at this time from AC Milan supporters towards the team and ownership, former midfielder Clarence Seedorf has insisted.

Optimism was high at the San Siro prior to the start of the campaign after a summer of heavy investment and turnover but things haven’t started as planned.

The Rossoneri have picked up 12 points from their opening seven games and sit seventh in the Serie A standings, ahead of this weekend’s Derby della Madonnina.

“Hopefully Milan can get back to a place where fans can enjoy themselves and things aren’t just about winning,” said the former Diavolo boss. “I learned to know a lot about the Milanese fan during my time there.

“I know what is expected. Changes had to be made and now the fans want to dream but now is the time for supporters to be patient. Hopefully, Milan can get back to winning and being on top soon.

“These things take time but in the modern game, there’s less of that. The DNA of Milan hasn’t disappeared overnight and I want the fans to experience those emotions again.”

The Dutchman spent a decade at the club as a player and also coached the Rossoneri for six months in 2014.