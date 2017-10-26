Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Inter and Lazio all won, as AC Milan also found the three points for the first time in a month.

Fiorentina beat Torino, with Cagliari denying Benevento their first point in Serie A at the death.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta

Kept the clean sheet wonderfully, denying Moise Kean in the first half with an excellent stop.

Vincent Laurini – Fiorentina

Solid performance throughout, annihilating M’Baye Niang first, then not giving Alex Berenguer any chance.

Milan Skriniar – Inter

Another majestic performance at the back, with the usual combination of perfect timing and physical strength. This time with the goal that broke the deadlock against Sampdoria.

Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma

Absolutely pivotal in Eusebio Di Francesco’s system, the former Manchester City man is a the centre of almost all their attacking play.

Suso – AC Milan

A goal, an assist and constant quality to the Rossoneri attack. Was much more dangerous when deployed on the wing and he inspired Milan to a much needed win. Simply unique.

Marco Benassi – Fiorentina

His second consecutive goal, as well as the assist for Giovanni Simeone. The best message he could give former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Remo Freuler – Atalanta

He has no intention of stopping his impressive form, with yet another goal and constant pressure in midfield.

Dries Mertens – Napoli

A decisive brace to keep the Partenopei at the top of the table. The first touch on the first goal was just pure class.

Mauro Icardi – Inter

Simply unstoppable. Another two goals to give Inter another three points and take them temporarily to the top of Serie A.

Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari

Finally scored for the Rossoblu, and what a goal it was, a real beauty, and the winning goal at the last moment to deny Benevento their first Serie A point.

Giovanni Simeone – Fiorentina

His first goal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi was a gem, and came after the assist for the opener.