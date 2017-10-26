Serie A Team of the Week | Round 10

Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Inter and Lazio all won, as AC Milan also found the three points for the first time in a month.
Fiorentina beat Torino, with Cagliari denying Benevento their first point in Serie A at the death.
Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Pierluigi Gollini – Atalanta
Kept the clean sheet wonderfully, denying Moise Kean in the first half with an excellent stop.
Vincent Laurini – Fiorentina
Solid performance throughout, annihilating M’Baye Niang first, then not giving Alex Berenguer any chance.
Milan Skriniar – Inter
Another majestic performance at the back, with the usual combination of perfect timing and physical strength. This time with the goal that broke the deadlock against Sampdoria.
Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma
Absolutely pivotal in Eusebio Di Francesco’s system, the former Manchester City man is a the centre of almost all their attacking play.
Suso – AC Milan
A goal, an assist and constant quality to the Rossoneri attack. Was much more dangerous when deployed on the wing and he inspired Milan to a much needed win. Simply unique.
Marco Benassi – Fiorentina
His second consecutive goal, as well as the assist for Giovanni Simeone. The best message he could give former coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.
Remo Freuler – Atalanta
He has no intention of stopping his impressive form, with yet another goal and constant pressure in midfield.
Dries Mertens – Napoli
A decisive brace to keep the Partenopei at the top of the table. The first touch on the first goal was just pure class.
Mauro Icardi – Inter
Simply unstoppable. Another two goals to give Inter another three points and take them temporarily to the top of Serie A.
Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari
Finally scored for the Rossoblu, and what a goal it was, a real beauty, and the winning goal at the last moment to deny Benevento their first Serie A point.
Giovanni Simeone – Fiorentina
His first goal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi was a gem, and came after the assist for the opener.