Serie A Team of the Week | Round 11

Juventus won the big clash at the San Siro against AC Milan, while Roma, Napoli and Inter also earned victories.

At the bottom, big wins for SPAL and Crotone, but yet another negative result for lowly Benevento.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-3-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Gianluigi Buffon – Juventus

One, absolutely fundamental save, to get Nikola Kalinic’s close range effort onto the crossbar, denying Milan’s equaliser.

Cristian Ansaldi – Torino

The perfect cross that lead to the first goal, as well as an overall man of the match performance, a constant threat on the flank.

Francesco Vicari – SPAL

Annihilated Gianluca Lapadula in constant anticipation and a lot of care in positioning. Crucial performance in a win that was pure oxygen for SPAL.

Stefan Simic – Crotone

Always a step ahead of the Fiorentina strikers, giving no space and time to any Viola player.

Kwadwo Asamoah – Juventus

Milan’s main threat came down his side, but the former Udinese midfielder confirmed once again how his transformation into a left back is complete, being almost perfect against Suso.

Alessandro Florenzi – Roma

A constant train on the right flank, from solid defending to regular attacking. Wherever he plays, he is central to Roma.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria

His first and second Serie A goals are two real gems: a perfect free kick, an exquisite volley. The icing on the cake of a man of the match performance.

Antonín Barák – Udinese

The winning goal against Atalanta, and what a goal it was: quality and power to give Udinese the three points.

Stephan El Shaarawy – Roma

A super goal: all Roma needed to win yet another game by just one goal and take another three points.

Gonzalo Higuain – Juventus

Goals number 100 and 101 in Serie A for the Pipita, and the class in both of them at the San Siro was immense: two beauties to give Juventus the win.

Marcello Trotta – Crotone

The perfect assist for the opener and the great run for the second. Crotone needed to find a leader, Trotta can be just the one.