Serie A Team of the Week | Round 7

Napoli sit atop Serie A alone as Juventus were halted for their first time this season, dropping points at Atalanta who made an epic comeback from two goals down.

Inter, Lazio and Roma won again, with AC Milan being defeated by the Giallorossi, and for the second week in a row.

At the bottom, Benevento lost, as SPAL and Crotone tied, with Hellas Verona snatching a crucial 2-2 draw in Torino.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Antonio Mirante – Bologna

He kept Bologna alive when it mattered with some wonderful saves, especially on Raffaele Palladino and Miguel Veloso, allowing Rodrigo Palacio to give Bologna the win.

Dario Dainelli – Chievo

Still making a difference in Serie A at the age of 38. Fiorentina’s quick strikers were annihilated by him and Alessandro Gamberini.

Mattia Caldara – Atalanta (2 Team of the Week appearances)

Yet another goal for a man whose job is to be a centre back, that’s a goal every four Serie A games, phenomenal. He controlled Gonzalo Higuain when he could, and managed to limit Paulo Dybala.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (2 apps)

His second goal of the season combined with the destruction of Leonardo Pavoletti and Marco Sau.

Alessandro Florenzi – Roma

He’s back on the scoresheet after the atrocious injury, and what a game he had, being able to cover like a defender and attack like a quality striker.

Marco Parolo – Lazio (2 apps)

An all round performance for the midfielder, who was everywhere on the pitch defending and attacking and got a brace as well.

Bryan Cristante – Atalanta

The young Italian is back in style, with another lovely game. He is the first to defend and build the game from deep, and also the first to join the attack, with the header for the game tying goal which was the icing on the cake.

Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

If only he was consistent, Luciano Spalletti would already have his No.10. Two decisive goals to give Inter the win in Crotone, including a beautiful freekick.

Alejandro Gomez – Atalanta (2 apps)

What a performance for ‘El Papu’ against Juventus. Always making the right decisions, always dribbling past his opponent: an absolute phenomenon. And the assist for the second.

Maxi Lopez – Udinese

Back on the scoresheet with his first two goals for Udinese, first a penalty and a soft touch for the lob that ended the game.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (2 apps)

A gem of a freekick to get Lazio back in the game, and then the cool finish to get his first brace. What a growth he’s had.