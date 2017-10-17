Serie A Team of the Week | Round 8

Napoli top Serie A as Juventus fell home to a super Lazio and Mauro Icardi gave Inter the victory in the Milan derby.

Fiorentina got back to winning ways, as Sampdoria put three past Atalanta and Torino drew with Crotone.

A big win at the bottom for Hellas Verona against Benevento.

Our Team of the Week will see a 3-4-3 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Thomas Strakosha – Lazio (2 Team of the Week appearances)

A mistake that could have lead to conceding a goal in the first half, then the fantastic second half: a save on Gonzalo Higuain one on one, and the last minute penalty save on Paulo Dybala.

Lorenzo De Silvestri – Torino

A last minute header to give Torino a crucial draw in Crotone, absolutely fundamental for the morale.

Dario Dainelli – Chievo

A clean, solid, display by the 38 year old, who was able to control Alessandro Matri first and Diego Falcinelli second.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 apps)

Another terrific display by the centre back, keeping Edin Dzeko in his pocket and helping Napoli dominate in Rome.

Antonio Candreva – Inter (2 apps)

Blew the critics away with a lovely assist for Icardi’s opener and with an all round game, that saw him defend when needed and also hit the woodwork when attacking.

Lucas Leiva – Lazio

The former Liverpool midfielder is now at the heart of Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio and proved it yet again, by annihilating Dybala and Higuain, and anyone who went his way.

Romulo – Verona

The first win of the season for Hellas in a direct clash against Benevento, thanks to an absolute beauty by the former Fiorentina and Juventus man.

Lorenzo Insigne – Napoli (3 apps)

Such a heavy goal in such a crucial game for the Partenopei, who fly up high at the top of Serie A with eight wins in eight games.

Ciro Immobile – Lazio (5 apps)

The best Italian striker at the moment, with another two goals to make it 16 in 15 games so far this season. Simply unbelievable, he literally demolished the Juventus defence.

Mauro Icardi – Inter (5 apps)

The man of the weekend with a spectacular hat-trick in the most important game of the season: absolutely lethal whenever he is given a chance, he also worked hard for his team and dragged the Nerazzurri just two points behind leaders Napoli.

Cyril Thereau – Fiorentina (3 apps)

A brace against his former club to prove once again how central he is to La Viola’s attack, winning three fundamental points to give Stefano Pioli some oxygen.