Serie A Team of the Week | Round 9

Napoli has their winning run halted as they drew with Inter, while Juventus put six past Udinese and AC Milan couldn’t beat Genoa.

Roma won against Torino, and Fiorentina did their job against Benevento, as Sassuolo beat SPAL.

Our Team of the Week will see a 4-4-2 formation deployed. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Samir Handanovic – Inter (3 Team of the Week appearances)

Maurizio Sarri said it as soon as the game ended: “Handanovic is a fantastic player”. He kept Inter in the game with at least four crucial saves in a fundamental game.

Daniele Rugani – Juventus

The decisive goal to give Juve the lead again, in a crazy game in Udine. First time in his career in which he gets a goal and an assist in the same game.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (4 apps)

Rock solid as always, even against Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. A clean, consistent defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (4 apps)

Like Skriniar on the other side of the pitch, Koulibaly was impeccable against Mauro Icardi.

Aleksandar Kolarov – Roma (2 apps)

Rightly praised by his coach at the end of the game, the former Manchester City player got the Giallorossi the three points with a trademark free kick.

Matias Vecino – Inter

Concentrated for the whole game, able to attack and defend, only Raul Albiol could avoid him scoring what could have been the winning goal.

Sami Khedira – Juventus

The first hat-trick of his professional career to get Juve out of a very difficult situation. Perfect.

Lucas Torreira – Sampdoria (2 apps)

Another phenomenal performance in the regista role, dictating the tempo and being useful both in covering defence and feeding the Blucerchiati attackers.

Marco Benassi -Fiorentina

Finally, his first goal for Fiorentina, as he is finding his feet in the new position behind the striker.

Matteo Politano – Sassuolo

The goal that marked the difference between Sassuolo and SPAL, a huge result in the relegation battle.

Roberto Inglese – Chievo

Sergio Pellissier scored the winner, but Inglese put two past Hellas in the Verona derby, shining once again this season.