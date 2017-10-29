Sloppy Sassuolo gift Napoli comfortable victory

Napoli returned to the top of the Serie A table with a 3-1 win over Sassuolo at the Stadio San Paolo, but had a number of errors by the visitors to thank for the victory.

Allan took advantage of confusion at the back to opening the scoring, and whilst Diego Falcinelli equalled matters for the Neroverdi, Jose Callejon took advantage of poor goalkeeping to score directly from a corner.

The result was put beyond doubt as Dries Mertens tapped in from close range following a weak defensive clearance from a corner early in the second half. The scoreline could have been completely different however, as both sides hit the woodwork twice.

Napoli showed their attacking intent early, as the marauding Christian Maggio charged down the right and cut back across the edge of the box. The onrushing Marek Hamsik could only slice his volley wide however.

Despite some intricate passing from the hosts, Sassuolo were defending resolutely and frustrating their opponents.

Indeed, it was the Neroverdi who came closest to breaking the deadlock, as Allan clumsily brought down Matteo Politano on the edge of the box. From the resulting freekick, Stefano Sensi rattled the crossbar with a wicked effort.

A quick one-two saw Mertens release Hamsik in the box with a backheel, and the captain’s low effort was well stopped by Andrea Consigli.

The hosts did indeed take the lead midway through the first half, but the goal came in bizarre fashion. Mertens was clattered on the edge of the box and Sassuolo’s defence appeared to stop. However, the referee did not blow for a foul and Allan took full advantage of the confusion at the back, pinching the ball off Sensi and slotting home.

Sassuolo were being penned into their own box and were fortunate not to be further behind. A low Jose Callejon corner was cleared to the edge of the penalty area, where Ghoulam was lurking to unleash a vicious drive that cracked against the post.

Against the run of play, the Neroverdi were back in it. In the dying moments of the first half, a long ball was collected by Politano, who whipped a sumptuous cross for Falcinelli to nod home beyond Pepe Reina.

The visitors were only level for a matter of minutes however, and were left ruing another sloppy piece of play. Callejon found the back of the net directly from a corner, as the Spaniard’s set piece evaded everyone before taking a touch off the floundering Consigli at the near post.

Gol olimpico de Callejón finalmente pic.twitter.com/5jMqXUWPSK — La Voz del Calcio (@lavozdelcalcio) October 29, 2017

Napoli remained on the front foot after the break, and went close when Hamsik was slipped into the box by Insigne and forced a good stop.

The lead was soon doubled and it came from more poor defending. Callejon collected the ball from a short corner to cross into a crowded box, but a touch from Luca Mazzitelli carried the ball towards Raul Albiol at the back post. The Spaniard was in acres of space and nodded the ball across the face of goal for Mertens to tap into an empty net.

Sassuolo looked to have had the perfect opportunity to halve the deficit as a tumbling Vlad Chiriches cought Falcinelli. After a penalty was initially given, the decision was adjusted to a freekick, much to the visitors’ chagrin.

However, the set piece almost yielded a goal itself, but Francesco Cassata’s header came back off the post.

Yet again, the frame of the goal was left shaking late on. Substitute Piotr Zielinski looked to have snatched a fourth for Napoli, but his long drive cannoned off one post and then across the face of goal to the other, before bouncing into the grateful arms of Consigli.

