Spalletti: Inter created some of their own problems

As you could imagine, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was delighted with his side’s 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, but admitted the Rossoneri did cause some issues, but they also made some mistakes of their own.

Inter went ahead twice as Mauro Icardi scored a goal midway through each half, but a sensational Suso strike then Samir Handanovic own goal levelled the match. But a Ricardo Rodriguez foul gave Icardi the chance to win the match, which he did beating Gianluigi Donnarumma from 12 yards.

“Milan constrained Candreva and Perisic a little which forced them to dribble a lot, and at times this put us in situations with three defenders,” Spalletti told the press.

“In my opinion, we created some of our own problems, and gave them a little advantage with the second goal that came from a ball behind three defenders. Things became more difficult after this.

“Then we took advantage of some decisive moments. After the break things changed tactically and we had issues because they had a lot of attempts on goal, and scored as well.

“It was a good game and a great result for us, but we have to work and to improve. Tomorrow we start from zero once again.”

Icardi took home the match ball and once again proved to be decisive for the Nerazzurri.

“If he gets little service, he becomes something of a tank,” Spalletti went on. “He is convinced he is going to get in behind the defence and take advantage of whatever comes his way. He is the absolute best of grinding out something from nothing.”

The pressure is mounting on Milan counterpart Vincenzo Montella who has now lost his last three games, and Spalletti does have some sympathy for the coach.

“I feel sorry for him,” he stated, “but I am happy for me and for Inter.”