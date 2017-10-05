Spalletti: Inter already excited about derby showdown

The prospect of a first taste of the Derby della Madonnina is already a source of great excitement for Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

That is the fixture which will welcome the 58-year-old and his players back after the international break and it promises to be a thrilling occasion at the San Siro.

Although the Nerazzurri come into the game as the form side, Spalletti was also keen to downplay the idea going into a derby that such games favour the struggling team as form goes out the window.

“It is going to be a fantastic, wonderful match where you can feel overwhelmed by the passion and intensity from the fans, who start to think about the game from the Monday after the previous one,” he told TMW Radio.

“We will go into the game with a clear head but there’s still a lot of time left to prepare for it. We still need to wait on players coming back from internationals so that we have a better indication of who will take part.

“I have also never believed in the idea that the derby favours the team who are behind in the standings. I prefer to be in front. Obviously that doesn’t help you win the game because Milan are a great opponent with a strong team and rich history but that’s what I feel.”

The derby will also see Spalletti pit his wits against Vincenzo Montella, who is coming under ever more pressure, and he had nothing but positive things to say about his opposite number.

“When [he was a player] the team was in trouble, he wanted to get on the ball and had the chance to put things right himself. Here, he needs others to help him but he is used to competing in important games,” Spalletti added.

“I’ve always admired him and been a fan of what he has done, both as a player and a coach. He is a great person and a coach of the highest calibre.”