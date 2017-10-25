Spalletti: Inter have been a little lucky

After Inter’s victory over Sampdoria took the Nerazzurri to the top of the Serie A table, Luciano Spalletti was happy but admitted his side were getting the rub of the green.

Goals from Mauro Icardi and Milan Skriniar gave Inter a 3-2 win at the Stadio Meazza against Sampdoria sending them to the Serie A summit, for 24 hours at least.

The result also means the Nerazzurri have equalled their best ever Serie A start in the three point era. When asked if he expected Inter to have racked up 26 points after 10 matches, Spalletti was coy.

“I don’t know [what I was expecting],” he told the press. “I don’t know what to think about it. It makes me more than happy to think about work, and to see how these guys play the game.

“When you have this shirt on, there is no respite. The players have felt this. I hope the luck doesn’t desert us and we continue as we are.

“We had to create a strong core of players, which we have done. You have to be a little lucky [with injuries] too, which we have been.

“What impresses me most, and what makes me excited, is the behaviour of the team,” he went on to tell Mediaset Premium. “You can’t have a high position in the table without having a good team.

“In that respect we have performed well and I am happy, but especially for the players because they deserve this, and deserve the plaudits.

“We did get a little lucky tonight, and were a little unlucky with the gusts of wind taking the ball onto the posts.”