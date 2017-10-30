Spalletti: Inter have to improve on a few things

Following a hard win over Hellas Verona, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti felt his team have things to improve upon.

A superb strike from Ivan Perisic earned the Nerazzurri a 2-1 win, after Giampaolo Pazzini’s penalty levelled Borja Valero’s first half strike. Though it did mean Inter have now made their best start to Serie A in the three point era.

“We did some good things, but we have to improve on others,” Spalletti told the press.

“We are working together and something we have to pay our dues when other teams play well. We are becoming more experienced.”

Some have said that the quality in this season’s Serie A is lacking, a suggestion that Spalletti laughed off.

“I have to laugh and say that there has also been other years when the competition is lacking,” he said.

“If we are behind the other teams it is because we are worse. Juventus are strong, the best team in the country. Sarri is making his Napoli team play like no other.

“Roma are also strong, with [Eusebio] Di Francesco rotating well and continuing to win. Lazio are another quality team, very physical, and one that waits to pounce.

“If we were in the Champions League we wouldn’t have won this match. We have to get to work early tomorrow morning and earn our place at the table.”

Mauro Icardi was substituted towards the end of he game, and didn’t actually touch the ball in the Verona box. Despite that, Spalletti was content with his performance.

“I want to make a distinction in terms of style of play,” Spalletti began. “There are plenty of players who can aspire to be the Capocannoniere. The likes of [Edin] Dzeko, [Lorenzo] Insigne, and [Andrea] Belotti.

“An offensive style helps attackers, and that makes a difference. Tonight we were able to get the ball into the box at least 10 times, with Mauro [Icardi] helping the team by running backwards which helped us get the result.

“Everyone has a great team, I have a great team and I always say that with my team there is great attention to detail, and a willingness to run themselves into the ground.”