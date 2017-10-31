Sporting v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus have reshuffled their defence, as they look to seal qualification for the First Knockout Round of the Champions League with victory over Sporting.

The Bianconeri know that should Barcelona avoid defeat against Olympiacos, victory in Lisbon would secure their passage into the next round with two games to spare.

Having swatted aside AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday, coach Massimiliano Allegri makes three changes at the back, but maintains his attacking trident of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

Mattia De Sciglio sat out the victory over his former club, but slots in at full-back opposite Alex Sandro in Portugal. Meanwhile, Daniele Rugani drops to the bench in favour of veteran Andrea Barzagli.

Sporting will be looking to spring a Halloween trick on the Italian champions, and turn to Dutch striker Bas Dost alongside Gelson Martins and Martin Acuna.