Sublime strikes fire Juventus past SPAL

A pair of first half wonder goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Paulo Dybala set Juventus on their way to a comfortable 4-1 win over SPAL on Wednesday night.

Those stunners came before the Estensi pulled one back ahead of the half-time whistle but Gonzalo Higuain and Juan Cuadrado both netted in the second half to put the result beyond any doubt.

The pre-game omens didn’t bode well for the visitors, who had just one win from 32 previous Serie A games against the Bianconeri and had never picked up a victory from their 16 visits to Turin.

It was perhaps little surprise then to see the home side hit the front after just 14 minutes thanks to a stunning strike from Bernardeschi, who came in due to Mario Mandzukic’s suspension.

The former Fiorentina man flicked a Douglas Costa pass up for himself on the edge of the area and unleashed a majestic volley into the far corner of the net to bring the home support to their feet.

Eight minutes later, Massimiliano Allegri’s men doubled their advantage through Dybala and it was another fantastic strike left Alfred Gomis with no chance as the Argentine curled a sumptuous free-kick beyond his despairing grasp.

Those goals also brought Juve’s tally of goals inside the opening half hour of games this season to 12 and their equally impressive amount of goals scored outside the box in the current campaign to seven, both more than any other Serie A side.

However, the visitors weren’t deterred by those early setbacks and did pull one back before the interval when some slack defending from a quick corner allowed former AC Milan forward Alberto Paloschi to poke in at the far post.

That was to be as good as it got through for the Ferrara outfit as 20 minutes after the break, the Old Lady had a third when a corner kick broke the way of Higuain inside the area and he made no mistake with a lethal finish.

It got even worse for the away side five minutes later when Cuadrado got in on the act, powering a close range diving header beyond the despairing grasp of Gomis to end the rout.