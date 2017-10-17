Surging City Strike Early To Down Napoli

A quick fire double from Manchester City was enough to give them a 2-1 win over an out-of-sorts Napoli side in their Champions League Group F match.

There was much anticipation leading up to the encounter as both Pep Guardiola and Maurizio Sarri’s sides have treated fans to thrilling football and tons of goals. However, it was the Spaniard who got the better of Tuesday’s clash.

A four minute spell early in the first half saw Rahim Sterling and Gabriel Jesus bag a goal each to put City in control at the Etihad Stadium.

Napoli’s issues were further compounded as Dries Mertens had a first half penalty saved by Ederson. However, second penalty taken by Amadou Diawara gave Napoli a late consolation.

Napoli have now lost two of their opening three Champions League matches, and sit third in their group on three points.

Particularly in the first half, the Partenopei were a shadow of the side which had thrilled Serie A audiences and clearly had one eye on the weekend match against Inter.

City flew out of the blocks at the Etihad and pressed Napoli high up the pitch, not allowing the Partenopei any space to time to settle.

The first goal wasn’t long in coming as a David Silva cutback reached Kyle Walker in the penalty area, though his initial shot was blocked by Kalidou Koulibaly, the rebound fell perfectly for Sterling to tap home just nine minutes in.

It was two just four minutes later as a low cross from Kevin De Bruyne beat Koulibaly and Raul Albiol to find an unmarked Gabriel Jesus at the far post.

De Bruyne then rattled the crossbar with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the area.

Then as City continued to dominate their Serie A opponents, Koulibaly cleared off the line as Jesus found space in the six-yard box

Napoli were awarded a penalty after Walker dragged Albiol to the floor. Mertens stepped up but his ragged spot kick was saved by the legs of Ederson.

It could have been three just before the break as Jesus picked the ball up from a tight angle on the right, but his shot was saved by Reina.

Napoli looked more dangerous at the start of the second half, but failed to make any clear cut chances, with City still a danger on the break.

A terrible mistake from the City defence saw Allan nick the ball to Mertens gifted inside the penalty area, and despite his perfect cutback to Marek Hamsik, the Slovakian’s shot was deflected wide off John Stones.

Fazoui Ghoulam earned Napoli’s second penalty of the game after he was tripped by Fernandinho in the box. This time Diawara took the spot kick to score his first goal for the Partenopei.

Moments later Jesus had the ball in the back of the net again, but he was deemed offside as De Bruyne played the ball in behind the Napoli defence.

With 10 minutes left to play Jose Callejon sent Mertens in on goal, but with two defenders closing in, the Belgian tried a chip on Ederson only to dink wide.

At the other end De Bruyne played in Leroy Sane, but Reina was once again equal to the shot, though it was from a tight angle.

Reina then beat away a Bernardo Silva shot, before the referee signalled full time.