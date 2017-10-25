Suso inspires AC Milan romp at Chievo

Coming into the game Chievo were on their longest unbeaten run since February 2009, but it wasn’t to continue as Milan romped to a 4-1 win at the Stadio Bentegodi.

The Rossoneri were without club captain Leonardo Bonucci after he was sent off against Genoa at the weekend, but it mattered not as Suso inspired Milan to victory.

First, the Spaniard bagged a sublime curling strike from just outside the area, then crossed onto the head of Chievo defender Bostjan Cesar who put into his own goal.

Hake Calhanoglu effectively wrapped up the points for Milan by finishing a swift counter-attack, but Valter Birsa did bag a consolation just after the hour, before Nikola Kalinic got the Rossoneri’s fourth.

As a result, Milan have lifted themselves into eighth position in the Serie A table, one ahead of the Flying Donkeys.

Chievo had the first real chance of the game as Sergio Pellissier headed a cross back across goal, which was cleared off the line, then Ivan Radovanovic hit a low shot but it was easily claimed by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Both Suso and Franck Kessie tried to test Stefano Sorrentino, but neither could break free of the stern Chievo backline.

On a rare foray forward, Chievo earned a corner from which Nenad Tomovic put a free header over the bar.

Things got better for Milan as Suso collected the ball on the right and cut inside before unleashing a curling shot into the far bottom corner, leaving Sorrentino with no chance.

Moments later it was two, as Suso fired in a cross and it defected into the top corner off Cesar’s head.

Just after the break it was three as Milan competed a stinging counter-attack which was expertly finished by Calhanoglu bursting forward from the left.

Immediately at the other end Birsa fired just wide of goal.

Then Chievo did get their goal as the Slovenian made no mistake beating Donnarumma at his near post after Kessie gifted him the ball on the edge of the area.

Just four minutes later Kalinic increased Milan’s lead once more, latching onto a pinpoint through ball before finishing past Sorrentino.

Tomovic headed onto the crossbar from freekick, before Sorrentino made a good save from Andre Silva who was bearing down on goal.

Davide Calabria was then taken away in an ambulance after a clash of heads, though he did give a thumbs up while being stretchered off.