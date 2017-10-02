Torino striker ruled out for four weeks

Andrea Belotti will miss the next four weeks of action after suffering a right knee injury during Torino’s 2-2 draw with Hellas Verona on Sunday.

The knock comes at a bad time for the 23-year-old, who will miss Italy’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania.

However, most worrying for Azzurri fans is word the injury could keep Il Gallo out for the World Cup play-offs in mid-November, which Italy are likely to take part in.

Belotti was forced off the field during Sunday’s match, and tests on Monday confirmed a Grade I/II lesion to the collateral ligament and medial capsule in his right knee.

It means he will miss matches against Crotone, Roma, Fiorentina and Cagliari for Torino, while he joins Marco Verratti, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Daniele De Rossi as Italy players who won’t feature against Macedonia or Albania.

