Totti pulls out of coaching course

Roma director Francesco Totti has pulled out from a UEFA B License coaching course to focus on his duties with the club.

The 41-year-old brought an end to his playing career at the end of last season, though he continues to work for the only team he has ever known – the Giallorossi.

Although he is currently working as a director for Roma, Totti was also set to take part in a UEFA B course as he looks to earn his coaching badges.

However a statement from the AIAC – the Italian Coaches Association – has confirmed that the legend has put those plans on hold for the time being.

“Francesco Totti has shown that he is also a great champion off the field,” the statement reads.

“Given he is unable to attend the course on a regular basis and out of respect for his colleagues and course organisers, he has withdrawn – we hope temporarily – his chance at becoming a coach.”

Totti’s place will now be occupied by former Roma and Italy teammate Simone Perrotta.

