Udinese v Juventus: Official line-ups

Juventus will be looking to capitalise on Napoli and Inter dropping points this weekend as they hope to close the gap on Serie A’s top two with a win at Udinese.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are currently third in the table with 19 points from their opening eight matches, having drawn with Atalanta and fallen to a defeat against Lazio in their last two outings.

After their 2-1 defeat to Fiorentina last time out, Udinese find themselves 14th in the Serie A table, with just six points from their opening eight games.

Udinese: Bizzarri, Samir, Danilo, Nuytinck, Ali Adnan, Fofana, Hallfredsson, Jankto, De Paul, Maxi Lopez, Perica.

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Chiellini, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Mandzukic, Dybala; Higuain