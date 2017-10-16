Vecino: Nothing like winning a derby

Inter midfielder Matias Vecino says a derby win means more than other matches after a dramatic 3-2 victory over AC Milan on Sunday.

Mauro Icardi netted from the penalty spot in the 90th minute – his third of the day – to continue the Nerazzurri’s unbeaten run in Serie A so far.

Vecino played the entire 90 minutes, and while he admits Milan were much improved after the restart, he was happy with how the match played out.

“There’s nothing like winning a derby,” he told Premium Sport after the match. “Especially given how the match played out.

“In the opening minutes of the second half Milan improved. We weren’t able to counter and we certainly have to improve on that.

“We have to manage games better.”

Inter now sit two points back of league leaders Napoli, but Vecino stated the Nerazzurri’s main goal is to secure a place in the Champions League.

“There is still a long way to go,” he added. “Our main goal is to get Inter back in the Champions League.

“We must win match after match. We’ve only just started this journey and we want to compete against teams that have been together for longer than us.”

Inter’s next match is Saturday at Napoli.

