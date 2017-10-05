Ventura: Desire more important than tactics for Italy

Italy coach Gianpiero Ventura believes desire, not tactics, will help the Azzurri to victory against Macedonia on Friday.

The Azzurri are all but certain to feature in the playoffs of World Cup qualifying after a heavy 3-0 defeat to Spain during the recent international break.

That match saw Italy play with a 4-2-4 formation and, despite the result, Ventura is certain it’s the team’s mentality that matters most as they look to secure three points.

“More than our formation, it’s our desire that matters,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference on Thursday. “I’ve always noted the willingness and involvement of all my players.

“We’ve already earned 18 points, but we must get more – at least two to put ourselves in a good position for the playoffs.

“There is always an obligation to win, even in friendlies. This is an important group in terms of skill, but also in terms of character.”

Although Italy’s World Cup future still remains in the balance, Ventura wouldn’t comment on his long-term future with the side.

“I don’t expect anything in particular,” he stated. “We have to win all our matches.

“We knew that we might get to this point. There is no desperation, only understanding [of the situation].

“We’re already playing for the playoffs.”

Friday’s match against Macedonia will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Turin.

