Ventura happy with Italy improvement

Despite a fortunate 1-0 win over Albania, Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura still feels his side made gradual improvements to their game.

Antonio Candreva bagged the only goal of the game at the Loro Boriçi Stadium as the Azzurri closed out their World Cup qualification campaign.

As a result, Italy will go into the playoffs with their opponents not being known until October 17.

Le but du 1-0 pour l'Italie de la part de Candreva ! ???????? pic.twitter.com/X3pSzdssCz — Inter Milan FR (@InterMilanFRA) October 9, 2017

“[winning the game] was the objective we set ourselves,” Ventura told Rai Sport, “and I believe we took another small step forward.

“We still need to improve in terms of ball possession and managing games, we will get there, as the players showed the right attitude.

“It seemed right that we had taken the lead, but I didn’t celebrate with Candreva as I was happy inside but I was ‘with’ them.

“They [Albania] created chances because we allowed them to, and they made the most of our mistakes. I am happy because I saw some improvement. The players are working hard and tonight they proved their total commitment.

“They are a good group of players, but we have some limitations due to absences.”

Looking to the playoffs, Ventura feels Italy have enough to make it past any opponent and confirm their place in Russia.

“Obviously I hope to have injured players back,” he said. “I was confident before and I am confident now.”