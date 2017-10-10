Who could Italy face in the World Cup playoff?

With Italy finishing second to Spain and being in the top eight of nine teams which failed to win their group they will move into the playoff phase in order to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

With the qualification phase almost over, Italy’s potential opponents are already known. The draw will be made on October 17, with the top four being seeded and the bottom four candidates not, with Italy assured a place in the first pot.

Currently, Italy are joined by Portugal, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Greece as the second place teams. Slovakia need Greece not to beat Gibraltar in order to become their replacement.

Wales’ defeat to the Republic of Ireland ensures Italy will be among the top four seeds alongside Portugal or Switzerland, who face off for top spot in their group, Croatia and Denmark.

That means Italy will play one of, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Greece and Sweden, assuming the Netherlands don’t overturn a seven goal swing against the Swedes.