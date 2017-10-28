Why Inter have to crush Verona

If Inter were looking for a simple match to consolidate their lead at the top of Serie A, then their upcoming game against Hellas Verona on 30 October should give them an easy victory.

Inter are currently sat just one point ahead of Napoli in the Serie A table, and from recent comments by Luciano Spalletti, it’s clear that luck has had a large part to play in their unbeaten run of games.

Whilst the head coach wasn’t dismissive of his players’ efforts, he seems to show a willingness to accept that Inter need to maximise upon their equal best ever start in the Serie A league.

This is why Monday’s game against lowly-placed Verona should give Mauro Icardi ample chance to boost his phenomenal goalscoring record this season.

The Argentine star has already racked up an impressive 11 goals in 10 games. And whilst he is still lagging behind Lazio’s Ciro Immobile, Icardi has admitted that Inter’s nervous finish against Sampdoria is something that he doesn’t want to see repeated.

And it’s not just poor finishing that has let Inter down, as the side must improve their defensive capacities against a Verona side who have shown that they can be unforgiving of any errors.

Whilst Betway are offering odds of Inter to win at 4/9 as of 25/10/17, it’s clear that Verona have the potential to cause a big upset.

Fabio Pecchia’s side have already held strong sides like Sampdoria and Torino to tight draws this season, and any visitor to the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi will know that it can be tough to perform well against the boisterous home crowd.

And whilst the Verona side have had a tough time adapting to life back in the Serie A, we have to remember how Verona held Inter to a very tight 3-3 draw in 2016.

Although it’s undoubtedly a better Inter team than that of the 2015/16 season, it’s matches like this that show that Luciano Spalletti will need to keep his wits about him in order to avoid losing any more points to such a lowly placed side.

In particular, it’s how the leaky Inter defence manage to contain the skills of veteran Verona striker Giampaolo Pazzini that could be particularly interesting.

Whilst there is little doubt that Inter’s midfield stars like Ivan Periši? and Matías Vecino will make sure that Verona don’t get too much chance to control the game, it’s clear that the Verona side have plenty of potential to launch a quick counter-offensive if Inter get too complacent.

This is particularly so as Inter have a difficult string of matches in the run up to Christmas with clashes against Torino, Chievo and Juventus all threatening to bring an end to their unbeaten run.

And although it would be foolish to bet against another strong Inter performance on Monday, it’s clear that the manager and players of this legendary club are well aware of the fact that their luck must run our sooner or later.