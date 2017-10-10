Will Italy make it to the World Cup?

Italy will be facing the playoff of the European Qualifiers to book a place to the next World Cup. But will they make it?

The Azzurri have several issues to solve, from Gian Piero Ventura’s struggles as a coach to the lack of quality players. Forza Italian Football’s Vieri Capretta analyses the current situation in the Italian National team and takes a look at the potential outcomes for the future.

