Winners and Losers of Serie A – Week 9

In week 9 of Serie A, Luciano Spalletti’s Inter escaped the Stadio San Paolo, Leonardo Bonucci had a brain-snap during AC Milan’s home match against Genoa, while Benevento’s top flight woes continued.

Here are Nicholas Carroll‘s biggest winners and losers from the latest round of Italian football.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here