Napoli beat AC Milan 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo, courtesy of a Lorenzo Insigne opener and a Piotr Zielinski second. Alessio Romagnoli got the goal for the Rossoneri, but it was too late.

Maurizio Sarri’s men showed their superiority, as Vincenzo Montella’s team was unable to even enter the opponent’s box in the first half and had only two shots on target in the whole game. Napoli stay at the top of Serie A and continue their unbeaten run in the league: phenomenal.