AC Milan player ratings: Suso on song again to save Montella

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 6.5

Made a smart save early on to deny Matteo Politano and commanded his penalty area with assurance.

Cristian Zapata – 6.5

Won his fair share of duels with Diego Falcinelli, seemed to struggle initially with the introduction of Alessandro Matri but an all-round decent game for the Colombian.

Leonardo Bonucci – 6.5

Back in the team and once again found himself dictating and organising matters from the back. Made a crucial interception to deny Sassuolo an equaliser before the end of the half, with just a yellow card preventing a near perfect evening for the Italian international.

Alessio Romagnoli – 7.5

Climbed highest to nod home the contentious opener, and picked up a booking before the end of the first half.

Davide Calabria – 6

Struggled with an early knock, and having returned to the field was unable to continue and made way for Abate after ten minutes.

Franck Kessie – 6.5

Put a tantalising ball across the face of goal, which Kalinic couldn’t covert. Drove into the Sassuolo penalty area and looked a danger when allowed to shoot from distance.

Riccardo Montolivo – 6.5

Offered a calming influence in the middle of the pitch, could have contributed more in the attacking phases. Booked in the second half for an accumulation of fouls.

Fabio Borini – 7

Tireless in his defensive duties and willed his side forward, playing the ball through for Suso to double the score.

Suso – 7.5

Always looking to provide the spark to ignite the Rossoneri’s attack and unlock the Sassuolo defence. Culminated in a moment of brilliance when he ghosted into the box and placed his shot in the far corner.

Hakan Calhanoglu – 5.5

Misplaced passes and a tendency to drift out wide characterised another anonymous performance from the Turkish international.

Nikola Kalinic – 6

Thought he’d put the away side in front with the header, but for a great save from Andrea Consigli. A frustrating evening for the Croatian, saw very little of the ball and could have done better with the few chances he had.

Substitutes

Ignazio Abate – 6.5

His introduction gave the team another option in the attacking third.

Manuel Locatelli – 6

Replaced Calhanoglu with just under half an hour on the clock.

Luca Antonelli – N/A

Late cameo appearance in the place of Borini.